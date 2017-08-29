Kate Mara Sips Coffee During Casual Big Apple Stroll

Kate Mara seems to be enjoying some down time after getting married this summer!

The 34-year-old actress wore a casual denim look while taking a stroll around the SoHo neighborhood on Monday (August 28) in New York City.

Kate was seen sipping on her coffee while enjoying some solo time.

In recent weeks, Kate has been active on social media sharing public interest stories that she thinks her fans should read. Make sure to follow her on Twitter at @KateMara to get all of her updates!

15+ pictures inside of Kate Mara on her stroll…