Kathy Griffin Takes Back Her Apology for Decapitated Trump Pic

Kathy Griffin says that she is “no longer sorry” for taking a photo of herself holding a bloody replica of Donald Trump‘s decapitated head.

The comedian is currently promoting her international comedy tour and did an interview with Australia’s Sunrise.

“I am no longer sorry, the whole outrage was B.S., the whole thing got so blown out of proportion. I lost everybody – I had Chelsea Clinton tweeting against me!” she said.

Kathy was then asked by the hosts if she understood that people like Clinton and Debra Messing thought the photo was “over the line.”

“You’re full of crap. Stop acting like my little picture is more important than talking about the actual atrocities that the president of the United States is committing,” Kathy said. “I’ve been talking to Australians who, for the first time, are saying ‘We’re afraid to go to America.’ I never thought I would hear that in my lifetime.”

“Why are people still expecting me to apologize and grovel to a man that tweets like this?” she asked one of the hosts. “I’m a comedian; he’s our f–king president.”

“President Trump just pardoned Joe Arpaio, who was essentially running a concentration camp in the Arizona desert… He said there are some good Nazis, and he’s kicking out young adults who were brought here as kids by their parents – and I’m the one who has to continue to apologize?” she concluded.