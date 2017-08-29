Kourtney Kardashian Rocks a Trendy All-Black Look While Picking Up Mason at Art Class!

Kourtney Kardashian isn’t like a regular mom – she’s a cool mom.

The 38-year-old reality star brought her seven-year-old son Mason Disick to his art class sporting a chic, all-black ensemble on Tuesday (August 29) in Calabasas, Calif.

Earlier in the day, Kourtney‘s mom Kris Jenner confirmed that their family generously donated $500,000 to the Red Cross and the Salvation Army to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kourtney Kardashian

“Tip of the day: don’t forget to stretch,” Kourtney wrote on her Instagram later in the day.