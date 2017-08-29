Top Stories
Sandra Bullock Donates $1 Million for Hurricane Harvey Relief

Kathy Griffin Takes Back Her Apology for Decapitated Trump Pic

Melania Trump Wears Stilettos En Route to Texas for Hurricane Harvey Relief Visit

Celebs Are Praising the MTV VMAs!

Tue, 29 August 2017 at 8:43 pm

Lady Gaga Is Already Working on Her Sixth Studio Album!

Lady Gaga Is Already Working on Her Sixth Studio Album!

Lady Gaga is already thinking about her Joanne follow-up.

Less than a year after the release of her fifth studio album, Gaga revealed to Entertainment Weekly that she’s already begun working on new music.

“I’ve started writing,” the “Perfect Illusion” pop superstar confirmed.

But the Joanne era might not be over just yet: “I’ll let ya know,” she teased when asked about releasing another single off of the album.

“I have a lot of ideas and a lot of things I want to create, so you’ll see in a bit. I need some time to create.”

Check out Gaga‘s full interview at EW.com.

Are you already hyped for LG6, Little Monsters?
Photos: Getty Images
