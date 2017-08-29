Top Stories
Sandra Bullock Donates $1 Million for Hurricane Harvey Relief

Sandra Bullock Donates $1 Million for Hurricane Harvey Relief

Kathy Griffin Takes Back Her Apology for Decapitated Trump Pic

Kathy Griffin Takes Back Her Apology for Decapitated Trump Pic

Melania Trump Wears Stilettos En Route to Texas for Hurricane Harvey Relief Visit

Melania Trump Wears Stilettos En Route to Texas for Hurricane Harvey Relief Visit

Celebs Are Praising the MTV VMAs!

Celebs Are Praising the MTV VMAs!

Tue, 29 August 2017 at 7:24 pm

Lily Aldridge, Jasmine Tookes, Taylor Hill & More Angels Visit Victoria's Secret for Fittings!

Lily Aldridge, Jasmine Tookes, Taylor Hill & More Angels Visit Victoria's Secret for Fittings!

Here come even more angels!

Lily Aldridge, Jasmine Tookes and Taylor Hill were all spotted stopping by the Victoria’s Secret offices for fittings ahead of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on Tuesday (August 29) in New York City.

Josephine Skriver, Alessandra Ambrosio and Romee Strijd were also spotted making their way into the brand’s offices throughout the day.

More angels, including Adriana Lima and Martha Hunt, were seen heading in for fittings on Monday (August 28).

Also coming in for fittings? Gigi & Bella Hadid, who were photographed making their way to the offices yesterday.

“Just sneaking out with my Wings, don’t tell anybody #VSFashionShow @victoriassecret Next Stop Shanghai,” Lily wrote on her Instagram after the fitting.

Find out which models are walking in the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show here.

10+ pictures inside of Lily, Jasmine, Taylor, Josephine, Alessandra and Romee heading to their fittings.
Just Jared on Facebook
1 victoria secret models fitting 09
1 victoria secret models fitting 09
victoria secret models fitting 01
victoria secret models fitting 01
victoria secret models fitting 02
victoria secret models fitting 02
victoria secret models fitting 03
victoria secret models fitting 03
victoria secret models fitting 04
victoria secret models fitting 04
victoria secret models fitting 05
victoria secret models fitting 05
victoria secret models fitting 06
victoria secret models fitting 06
victoria secret models fitting 07
victoria secret models fitting 07
victoria secret models fitting 08
victoria secret models fitting 08
victoria secret models fitting 09 2
victoria secret models fitting 09 2
victoria secret models fitting 10
victoria secret models fitting 10
victoria secret models fitting 11
victoria secret models fitting 11

Credit: Roger Wong; Photos: INSTARimages.com
Posted to: Alessandra Ambrosio, Jasmine Tookes, Josephine Skriver, Lily Aldridge, Romee Strijd, Taylor Hill, Victoria's Secret

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Kevin Hart and lots of other celebs have been donating money to Hurricane Harvey relief - TMZ
  • Watch Miley Cyrus' performance at the 2017 MTV VMAs! - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's why Kim Kardashian's Jackie O cover shoot has sparked some backlash - TooFab
  • Eminem led an anti-Trump chant during a recent performance - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Shawn Mendes has made history in big way! - Just Jared Jr