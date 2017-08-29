Lily Aldridge, Jasmine Tookes, Taylor Hill & More Angels Visit Victoria's Secret for Fittings!

Here come even more angels!

Lily Aldridge, Jasmine Tookes and Taylor Hill were all spotted stopping by the Victoria’s Secret offices for fittings ahead of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on Tuesday (August 29) in New York City.

Josephine Skriver, Alessandra Ambrosio and Romee Strijd were also spotted making their way into the brand’s offices throughout the day.

More angels, including Adriana Lima and Martha Hunt, were seen heading in for fittings on Monday (August 28).

Also coming in for fittings? Gigi & Bella Hadid, who were photographed making their way to the offices yesterday.

“Just sneaking out with my Wings, don’t tell anybody #VSFashionShow @victoriassecret Next Stop Shanghai,” Lily wrote on her Instagram after the fitting.

