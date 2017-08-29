Mary-Kate Olsen Takes Her Equestrian Skills to Hampton Classic Horse Show

Mary-Kate Olsen returned for another year at the Hampton Classic Horse Show!

The 30-year-old fashion designer stepped out at the annual competition on Tuesday (August 29) in Bridgehampton, New York.

Mary-Kate and her horse could be seen gracefully completing their course, as they jumped hurdles and trotted around the grounds.

Earlier in the week, Mary-Kate was spotted spectating at the event from the sidelines.

This wasn’t the first time Mary-Kate was competing in the show, as she’s been seen riding in the annual competition since 2013.