Tue, 29 August 2017 at 7:34 pm

Michael Buble's Son Noah Celebrates 4th Birthday with Another Spider-Man Party!

Michael Buble's Son Noah Celebrates 4th Birthday with Another Spider-Man Party!

Michael Buble and his wife Luisana Lopilato helped their son Noah celebrate his 4th birthday this weekend with a Spider-Man themed birthday party, just like last year!

The brave four-year-old was diagnosed with liver cancer last year and Luisana updated fans earlier this year that Noah‘s treatment was progressing well.

Luisana shared a photo of the Spider-Man candy bar at the birthday party. “Total genius!! I want more, can I? Haha #superproduction #candybar,” she wrote in Spanish.

See photos from last year’s party, plus other family photos, in the gallery.
