Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017 - Every Model Walking the Runway!

Kardashians Donate Half Million Dollars to Hurricane Harvey Relief

Vanessa Hudgens Sings Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do' as a Blonde! (Video)

Celebs Are Praising the MTV VMAs!

Tue, 29 August 2017 at 1:39 pm

Miley Cyrus & The Entire Cyrus Family Takeover 'Carpool Karaoke' - Watch the Preview!

Carpool Karaoke: The Series is getting a Cyrus family takeover!

In the upcoming episode, Miley Cyrus and her parents Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus, as well as siblings Noah, Brandi, Trace and Braison get behind the wheel and have some fun as they drive around together.

Miley and her family crew are set to sing Bruno Mars‘ hit single “24K Magic” and “Achy Breaky Heart,” Billy Ray‘s iconic hit song that was released in 1992.

The Cyrus Family episode of Carpool Karaoke: The Series debuts on Tuesday, August 29 on Apple Music at 6pm PT – Watch the preview for the upcoming episode below!
