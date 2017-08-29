Nick Jonas Says His Dad Is Cancer Free: 'All Is Good'

Nick Jonas just revealed his dad is cancer free!

The 24-year-old entertainer opened up about his dad Kevin Sr.‘s battle during a recent interview, where he was asked what he was most proud of.

“My father just had a journey with colon cancer and he’s cancer-free now, or on the tail end of it, all is good. Being here with him when he went in to have his tumor removed was a really special thing and really important,” Nick explained.

He added, “I had a lot of things on my schedule, but I said, ‘I’m going to be here with you and walk through this with you and the family.’ And it was a moment of pride for all of us to say, ‘Alright, all that we been through, with the brothers, and Dad being a manager at one time,’ to be able to be there with him, be a unit as a family, is something I think, we should be really proud of.”

Kevin Sr. was diagnosed with colon cancer in March and we’re so glad to hear he’s doing better!