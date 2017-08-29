Top Stories
Vanessa Hudgens Sings Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do' as a Blonde! (Video)

Emilia Clarke Reacts to That Shocking 'Game of Thrones' Reveal!

PLL's Brandon Jones Sentenced to 180 Days in Jail

Celebs Are Praising the MTV VMAs!

Tue, 29 August 2017 at 11:28 am

North West Sings 'You Are So Beautiful' to Kim Kardashian - Watch Now!

North West Sings 'You Are So Beautiful' to Kim Kardashian - Watch Now!

Kim Kardashian posted the cutest video of North West, 4, singing “You Are So Beautiful” to her on her social media.

North climbed on her mom’s lap while singing, and when she was finished, Kim exclaimed, “You are so sweet!” Watch the video below to see the cute rendition.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kim Kardashian

If you missed it, North and Kim were featured in a brand new photo shoot for Interview magazine together! In the feature, Kim channeled Jackie O., while North posed alongside her.
