Kardashians Donate Half Million Dollars to Hurricane Harvey Relief

Vanessa Hudgens Sings Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do' as a Blonde! (Video)

Emilia Clarke Reacts to That Shocking 'Game of Thrones' Reveal!

Celebs Are Praising the MTV VMAs!

Tue, 29 August 2017 at 11:40 am

Olympic Runner David Torrence Found Dead in Swimming Pool

  • Athlete David Torrence was found at the bottom of a swimming pool in Arizona. RIP. – TMZ
  • Paris Jackson shared birthday wishes for her late father – Just Jared Jr
  • Find out why Ed Skrein quit HellboyLainey Gossip
  • Find out why Melania Trump is being criticized – TooFab
  • Demi Lovato just teased her fans in a major way – MTV
  • Is Bella Hadid wearing a bathing suit in NYC? – Popsugar
  • Kevin Hart and lots of other celebs have been donating money to Hurricane Harvey relief - TMZ
  • Watch Miley Cyrus' performance at the 2017 MTV VMAs! - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's why Kim Kardashian's Jackie O cover shoot has sparked some backlash - TooFab
  • Eminem led an anti-Trump chant during a recent performance - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Shawn Mendes has made history in big way! - Just Jared Jr
