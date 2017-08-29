Plane Crash Survivor Kechi Covers Emotional Katy Perry Song on 'America's Got Talent' (Video)

Kechi is back for another emotional performance on America’s Got Talent!

The singer, who survived a plane crash as a child, sang an inspirational Katy Perry song, “By the Grace of God,” for her quarterfinals round performance on Tuesday (August 29).

“What’s happened now is tonight you came out as the person I always believed you wanted to be,” judge Simon Cowell said to Kechi while judging the performance. “You are important in these days and ages, when people need people like you as an inspiration.”



Kechi: Singer Delivers Inspirational Cover Of “By The Grace Of God”