Prince George's Parents Kate Middleton & Prince William Will Escort Him for First Day of School, Palace Confirms

The Palace has confirmed Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William will take Prince George to his first official day of school in London, England.

In addition, the Palace confirmed that the couple’s four-year-old son will start school on September 7 and on that day, the Royal Couple will meet the Head of the Lower school, Helen Haslem.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, accompanying Prince George, will be met on arrival at the school by the [Thomas’s Battersea] Head of Lower School, Helen Haslem, who will then escort Their Royal Highnesses to Prince George’s reception classroom,” the Palace told People in a statement.

The school Prince George will attend is about four miles south of Kensington Palace.