Top Stories
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017 - Every Model Walking the Runway!

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017 - Every Model Walking the Runway!

Kardashians Donate Half Million Dollars to Hurricane Harvey Relief

Kardashians Donate Half Million Dollars to Hurricane Harvey Relief

Vanessa Hudgens Sings Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do' as a Blonde! (Video)

Vanessa Hudgens Sings Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do' as a Blonde! (Video)

Celebs Are Praising the MTV VMAs!

Celebs Are Praising the MTV VMAs!

Tue, 29 August 2017 at 3:16 pm

Prince George's Parents Kate Middleton & Prince William Will Escort Him for First Day of School, Palace Confirms

Prince George's Parents Kate Middleton & Prince William Will Escort Him for First Day of School, Palace Confirms

The Palace has confirmed Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William will take Prince George to his first official day of school in London, England.

In addition, the Palace confirmed that the couple’s four-year-old son will start school on September 7 and on that day, the Royal Couple will meet the Head of the Lower school, Helen Haslem.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, accompanying Prince George, will be met on arrival at the school by the [Thomas’s Battersea] Head of Lower School, Helen Haslem, who will then escort Their Royal Highnesses to Prince George’s reception classroom,” the Palace told People in a statement.

The school Prince George will attend is about four miles south of Kensington Palace.
Just Jared on Facebook
prince george first day of school 01
prince george first day of school 02
prince george first day of school 03
prince george first day of school 04
prince george first day of school 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Kate Middleton, Prince George, Prince William

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Kevin Hart and lots of other celebs have been donating money to Hurricane Harvey relief - TMZ
  • Watch Miley Cyrus' performance at the 2017 MTV VMAs! - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's why Kim Kardashian's Jackie O cover shoot has sparked some backlash - TooFab
  • Eminem led an anti-Trump chant during a recent performance - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Shawn Mendes has made history in big way! - Just Jared Jr