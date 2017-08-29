Top Stories
Sandra Bullock Donates $1 Million for Hurricane Harvey Relief

Kathy Griffin Takes Back Her Apology for Decapitated Trump Pic

Melania Trump Wears Stilettos En Route to Texas for Hurricane Harvey Relief Visit

Celebs Are Praising the MTV VMAs!

Tue, 29 August 2017 at 11:25 pm

Reese Witherspoon Takes Lookalike Daughter Ava to 'Home Again' Premiere

Reese Witherspoon Takes Lookalike Daughter Ava to 'Home Again' Premiere

Reese Witherspoon poses for a photo with her daughter Ava Phillippe at the premiere of her new movie Home Again on Tuesday (August 29) at the DGA in Los Angeles.

The 41-year-old actress and her 17-year-old daughter look so much a like!

Reese was joined at the event by her co-stars Jon Rudnitsky, Lake Bell, Reid Scott, Lola Flanery, and Eden Grace Redfield, as well as writer/director Hallie Meyers-Shyer and producer Nancy Meyers.

FYI: Reese is wearing a Roland Mouret dress.

25+ pictures inside of Reese Witherspoon and others at the premiere…

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Ava Phillippe, Celebrity Babies, Eden Grace Redfield, Hallie Meyers-Shyer, Jon Rudnitsky, Lake Bell, Lola Flanery, Nancy Meyers, Reese Witherspoon, Reid Scott

