Reese Witherspoon Takes Lookalike Daughter Ava to 'Home Again' Premiere

Reese Witherspoon poses for a photo with her daughter Ava Phillippe at the premiere of her new movie Home Again on Tuesday (August 29) at the DGA in Los Angeles.

The 41-year-old actress and her 17-year-old daughter look so much a like!

Reese was joined at the event by her co-stars Jon Rudnitsky, Lake Bell, Reid Scott, Lola Flanery, and Eden Grace Redfield, as well as writer/director Hallie Meyers-Shyer and producer Nancy Meyers.

FYI: Reese is wearing a Roland Mouret dress.

