Reese Witherspoon to Guest Star on 'The Mindy Project'!
Reese Witherspoon has been confirmed for a guest-starring role on The Mindy Project!
The news was confirmed by The Mindy Project‘s Mindy Kaling on social media via a photo of them acting in a cave.
“Our latest #themindyproject guest star is the only woman i would want to trapped in a cave with,” Mindy wrote on her Instagram account. “(This is weirdly the second cave we have acted in together!)”
Mindy and Reese have worked together on the upcoming film A Wrinkle in Time, out in theaters on March 9 of 2018.