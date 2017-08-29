Reese Witherspoon to Guest Star on 'The Mindy Project'!

Reese Witherspoon has been confirmed for a guest-starring role on The Mindy Project!

The news was confirmed by The Mindy Project‘s Mindy Kaling on social media via a photo of them acting in a cave.

“Our latest #themindyproject guest star is the only woman i would want to trapped in a cave with,” Mindy wrote on her Instagram account. “(This is weirdly the second cave we have acted in together!)”

Mindy and Reese have worked together on the upcoming film A Wrinkle in Time, out in theaters on March 9 of 2018.