Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017 - Every Model Walking the Runway!

Kardashians Donate Half Million Dollars to Hurricane Harvey Relief

Vanessa Hudgens Sings Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do' as a Blonde! (Video)

Celebs Are Praising the MTV VMAs!

Tue, 29 August 2017 at 1:11 pm

Reese Witherspoon to Guest Star on 'The Mindy Project'!

Reese Witherspoon has been confirmed for a guest-starring role on The Mindy Project!

The news was confirmed by The Mindy Project‘s Mindy Kaling on social media via a photo of them acting in a cave.

“Our latest #themindyproject guest star is the only woman i would want to trapped in a cave with,” Mindy wrote on her Instagram account. “(This is weirdly the second cave we have acted in together!)”

Mindy and Reese have worked together on the upcoming film A Wrinkle in Time, out in theaters on March 9 of 2018.
