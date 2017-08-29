Ronda Rousey Is Married to Travis Browne!

Ronda Rousey is married!

The 30-year-old MMA fighter tied-the-knot with her love Travis Browne in Hawaii, he announced on Instagram.

“What an amazing day!! She is so perfect in every way! She makes me so happy! She is my other half! I Love You @rondarousey #browsey2017″ Travis captioned their wedding photo.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ronda Rousey

Ronda confirmed her engagement to Travis back in April, and spoke about her plans to have a wedding in Hawaii earlier in the summer.

Congrats to the happy couple on the wonderful news!