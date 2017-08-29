Sandra Bullock Donates $1 Million for Hurricane Harvey Relief

Sandra Bullock has made a major donation to support the people affected by Hurricane Harvey.

The Oscar-winning actress has donated $1 million to the American Red Cross to help in the relief effort of the Gulf Coast in Texas.

“I’m just grateful I can do it. We have to take care of one another,” Sandra said in a statement to E! News.

Sandra owns a home in Austin, Texas, so this definitely hits home for her.

Some of the other celebs who have joined forces to help in the Hurricane Harvey relief include the Kardashian-Jenner family, who donated a collective $500,000, as well as Kevin Hart who started the Hurricane Harvey Relief Challenge.