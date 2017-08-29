Top Stories
Vanessa Hudgens Sings Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do' as a Blonde! (Video)

Emilia Clarke Reacts to That Shocking 'Game of Thrones' Reveal!

PLL's Brandon Jones Sentenced to 180 Days in Jail

Celebs Are Praising the MTV VMAs!

Tue, 29 August 2017 at 8:44 am

Sarah Silverman & Michael Sheen Are In 'Lerve' & Still Going Strong!

Sarah Silverman channels Wonder Woman in her cute top while out and about on Monday (August 28) in New York City.

That same day, the 46-year-old actress and comedian took to Instagram and posted a slideshow of photos of her with her boyfriend, actor Michael Sheen, 48.

“Lerve,” Sarah captioned the series of selfies.

It’s been several weeks since Sarah posted anything about Michael on social media, so we’re glad to see them on Instagram together again! The couple have been together since 2014.

A post shared by @sarahkatesilverman on

