Serinda Swan Debuts Platinum Pixie Cut at 'Inhumans' Premiere!

Serinda Swan shows off her cool new haircut while walking the red carpet at the premiere of her new series Marvel’s Inhumans on Monday (August 28) at Universal City Walk in Universal City, Calif.

The 33-year-old actress shared a photo of her new platinum pixie cut on Instagram and simply captioned it, “The Inhumans…”

Serinda was joined at the premiere by her co-stars Anson Mount, Sonya Balmores, Isabelle Cornish, Eme Ikwuakor, Ken Leung, Mike Moh, and Ellen Woglom.

The series premiere of Marvel’s Inhumans will air on ABC on September 29. Check it out!