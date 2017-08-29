Top Stories
Tue, 29 August 2017 at 10:10 am

Sofia Vergara & 'Modern Family' Hit Lake Tahoe for Season 8 Premiere Episode!

Sofia Vergara & 'Modern Family' Hit Lake Tahoe for Season 8 Premiere Episode!

Sofia Vergara is completely soaked after shooting a raft scene with Modern Family co-star Eric Stonestreet, who was whited out in sun block, on Thursday (August 24) in Lake Tahoe, Calif.

The 45-year-old actress and Eric, also 45, were joined nearby by their younger cast members Ariel Winter, Sarah Hyland, Nolan Gould and Rico Rodriguez, as well as Julie Bowen and Ty Burrell as they filmed the premiere episode for season eight of their hit ABC show.

Sofia shared a ton of photos of the Modern Family cast filming in Lake Tahoe on her Instagram.

“Looks like we r in vacay but we r not😁 #modernfamily #premierepisode,” Sofia captioned in one of the posts.


Ciao Lake tahoe!!!!🛶 @itsjuliebowen @jessetyler @justinmikita @stevelevitan @therealsarahhyland

A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

Photos: PacificCoastNews
