Sandra Bullock Donates $1 Million for Hurricane Harvey Relief

Kathy Griffin Takes Back Her Apology for Decapitated Trump Pic

Melania Trump Wears Stilettos En Route to Texas for Hurricane Harvey Relief Visit

Celebs Are Praising the MTV VMAs!

Tue, 29 August 2017 at 10:04 pm

Subway Singer Mike Yung Belts Out Ed Sheeran Song on 'America's Got Talent' (Video)

Mike Yung is wowing us yet again with his latest performance on America’s Got Talent!

The former New York City subway singer belted out the Ed Sheeran song “Thinking Out Loud” for his quarterfinals performance.

This was the final episode in the quarterfinals round and seven contestants will move forward to the semi-finals during the results show on Wednesday night.

Make sure to vote for your favorite act to help make sure they move forward!


Mike Yung: Subway Singer Serenades With “Thinking Out Loud”
Photos: NBC
