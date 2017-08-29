Subway Singer Mike Yung Belts Out Ed Sheeran Song on 'America's Got Talent' (Video)

Mike Yung is wowing us yet again with his latest performance on America’s Got Talent!

The former New York City subway singer belted out the Ed Sheeran song “Thinking Out Loud” for his quarterfinals performance.

This was the final episode in the quarterfinals round and seven contestants will move forward to the semi-finals during the results show on Wednesday night.

