'The Greatest Showman' Reveals Official Poster!

The Greatest Showman has unveiled the official poster for the upcoming movie!

The new poster shows Hugh Jackman standing in the middle of an empty circus tent, with a full fledged performance being shown in his reflection.

The film, inspired by the story of P.T. Barnum, is an original musical that celebrates the birth of show business and tells of a visionary who rose from nothing to create a spectacle that became a worldwide sensation.

It also stars Zac Efron, Michelle Williams, Rebecca Ferguson, and Zendaya and features original music by La La Land Oscar winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

Make sure to check out the trailer for the flick!

The Greatest Showman hits theaters on December 25th.