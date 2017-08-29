Top Stories
Tue, 29 August 2017 at 1:13 am

Vanessa Hudgens Sings Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do' as a Blonde! (Video)

Vanessa Hudgens Sings Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do' as a Blonde! (Video)

Vanessa Hudgens channeled her inner Taylor Swift while getting ready for tonight’s episode of So You Think You Can Dance!

The 28-year-old actress, singer, and SYTYCD judge took to Instagram on Monday (August 28) to share a video of herself rocking a blonde ‘do and singing along to Taylor‘s new single “Look What You Made Me Do.”

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Vanessa Hudgens

“DEATH TO THE OLD TAYLOR lol #havingwaytoomuchfun @taylorswift,” Vanessa captioned it.

In the clip, Vanessa gets dramatic while reciting Taylor‘s line, “I’m sorry, the old Taylor can’t come to the phone right now. / Why? / Oh, ’cause she’s dead!”

Vanessa sat alongside fellow judges Mary Murphy and Nigel Lythgoe during tonight’s episode.

Watch below!

Click inside to see another photo of Vanessa as a blonde…

BLONDE for So you think you can dance!!!!!

A post shared by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens) on

WENN
