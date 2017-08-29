Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017 - Every Model Walking the Runway!

News broke today that the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show would be taking place in Shanghai, China this year, and many are wondering who will be walking the runway in the annual event.

Well, this year, the list of confirmed models is not set in stone and growing rapidly as more ladies take to social media to announce the big news.

If you missed the news, the show is set to air on Tuesday (November 28) on CBS from China. Last year’s show took place in Paris, France, so the Angels are definitely prepping for a whole new show!



Click through the slideshow below to find out who is confirmed to return for the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show…