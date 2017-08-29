Top Stories
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017 - Every Model Walking the Runway!

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017 - Every Model Walking the Runway!

Kardashians Donate Half Million Dollars to Hurricane Harvey Relief

Kardashians Donate Half Million Dollars to Hurricane Harvey Relief

Vanessa Hudgens Sings Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do' as a Blonde! (Video)

Vanessa Hudgens Sings Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do' as a Blonde! (Video)

Celebs Are Praising the MTV VMAs!

Celebs Are Praising the MTV VMAs!

Tue, 29 August 2017 at 2:05 pm

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017 - Every Model Walking the Runway!

Next Slide »

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017 - Every Model Walking the Runway!

News broke today that the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show would be taking place in Shanghai, China this year, and many are wondering who will be walking the runway in the annual event.

Well, this year, the list of confirmed models is not set in stone and growing rapidly as more ladies take to social media to announce the big news.

If you missed the news, the show is set to air on Tuesday (November 28) on CBS from China. Last year’s show took place in Paris, France, so the Angels are definitely prepping for a whole new show!


Click through the slideshow below to find out who is confirmed to return for the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Kevin Hart and lots of other celebs have been donating money to Hurricane Harvey relief - TMZ
  • Watch Miley Cyrus' performance at the 2017 MTV VMAs! - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's why Kim Kardashian's Jackie O cover shoot has sparked some backlash - TooFab
  • Eminem led an anti-Trump chant during a recent performance - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Shawn Mendes has made history in big way! - Just Jared Jr