Top Stories
Vanessa Hudgens Sings Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do' as a Blonde! (Video)

Vanessa Hudgens Sings Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do' as a Blonde! (Video)

Emilia Clarke Reacts to That Shocking 'Game of Thrones' Reveal!

Emilia Clarke Reacts to That Shocking 'Game of Thrones' Reveal!

PLL's Brandon Jones Sentenced to 180 Days in Jail

PLL's Brandon Jones Sentenced to 180 Days in Jail

Celebs Are Praising the MTV VMAs!

Celebs Are Praising the MTV VMAs!

Tue, 29 August 2017 at 10:10 am

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017 Is Set for Shanghai, China!

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017 Is Set for Shanghai, China!

The 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is going international yet again – this time in Shanghai, China!

This will be the first time the show is set to head to China. Last year’s show took place in Paris, France.

VS Angels Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, Behati Prinsloo, Candice Swanepoel, Lily Aldridge, Elsa Hosk, Jasmine Tookes, Josephine Skriver, Lais Ribeiro, Martha Hunt, Romee Strijd, Sara Sampaio, Stella Maxwell and Taylor Hill, will all be walking the runway, as well as other famous models including Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid and more.

The annual runway show is set to air on Tuesday (November 28) on CBS. Be sure to tune in!

See some photos from last year’s show below…
Just Jared on Facebook
victorias secret fashion show 2017 01
victorias secret fashion show 2017 02
victorias secret fashion show 2017 03
victorias secret fashion show 2017 04
victorias secret fashion show 2017 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, victorias secret fashion show

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Kevin Hart and lots of other celebs have been donating money to Hurricane Harvey relief - TMZ
  • Watch Miley Cyrus' performance at the 2017 MTV VMAs! - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's why Kim Kardashian's Jackie O cover shoot has sparked some backlash - TooFab
  • Eminem led an anti-Trump chant during a recent performance - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Shawn Mendes has made history in big way! - Just Jared Jr