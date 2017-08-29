Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017 Is Set for Shanghai, China!

The 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is going international yet again – this time in Shanghai, China!

This will be the first time the show is set to head to China. Last year’s show took place in Paris, France.

VS Angels Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, Behati Prinsloo, Candice Swanepoel, Lily Aldridge, Elsa Hosk, Jasmine Tookes, Josephine Skriver, Lais Ribeiro, Martha Hunt, Romee Strijd, Sara Sampaio, Stella Maxwell and Taylor Hill, will all be walking the runway, as well as other famous models including Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid and more.

The annual runway show is set to air on Tuesday (November 28) on CBS. Be sure to tune in!

See some photos from last year’s show below…