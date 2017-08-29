Top Stories
When Will 'Game of Thrones' Season 8 Premiere?

When Will 'Game of Thrones' Season 8 Premiere?

Fans waiting for Game of Thrones season eight might have to wait a long time.

THR is reporting that production for the final six episode of the series will begin this October and could run until August of 2018. This could push a premiere date all the way to 2019.

HBO Programming President Casey Bloys explained why the shoot will take so long.

“Our production people are trying to figure out a timeline for the shoot and how much time the special effects take. The shooting is complicated—different continents, with all the technical aspects—and the special effects are a whole other production period that we’re trying to figure out. That is a big factor in all of this,” Casey said.

Game of Thrones season seven just wrapped up this past Sunday with one very shocking moment!
Credit: Helen Sloan/Macall B Polay; Photos: HBO
Posted to: Game of Thrones

