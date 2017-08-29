Who Went Home on 'Bachelor in Paradise' 2017? Second Rose Ceremony Spoilers!

SPOILER ALERT – This post contain spoilers from the latest episode of Bachelor in Paradise!

The second rose ceremony of the season just happened on Bachelor in Paradise and two contestants were sent home during the episode.

The elimination happened after two other contestants quit the show during the past week.

The men had the power this week and each of them got to hand out a rose to the woman of their choice. When one of the guys quit the show right before the rose ceremony, another guy was brought in. Then, the guy who quit returned to hand out his rose anyways!

Click inside for results from the latest Bachelor in Paradise rose ceremony…