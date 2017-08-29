Top Stories
Sandra Bullock Donates $1 Million for Hurricane Harvey Relief

Sandra Bullock Donates $1 Million for Hurricane Harvey Relief

Kathy Griffin Takes Back Her Apology for Decapitated Trump Pic

Kathy Griffin Takes Back Her Apology for Decapitated Trump Pic

Melania Trump Wears Stilettos En Route to Texas for Hurricane Harvey Relief Visit

Melania Trump Wears Stilettos En Route to Texas for Hurricane Harvey Relief Visit

Celebs Are Praising the MTV VMAs!

Celebs Are Praising the MTV VMAs!

Tue, 29 August 2017 at 8:48 pm

Who Went Home on 'Bachelor in Paradise' 2017? Second Rose Ceremony Spoilers!

Next Slide »

Who Went Home on 'Bachelor in Paradise' 2017? Second Rose Ceremony Spoilers!

SPOILER ALERT – This post contain spoilers from the latest episode of Bachelor in Paradise!

The second rose ceremony of the season just happened on Bachelor in Paradise and two contestants were sent home during the episode.

The elimination happened after two other contestants quit the show during the past week.

The men had the power this week and each of them got to hand out a rose to the woman of their choice. When one of the guys quit the show right before the rose ceremony, another guy was brought in. Then, the guy who quit returned to hand out his rose anyways!

Click inside for results from the latest Bachelor in Paradise rose ceremony…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: ABC
Posted to: Bachelor in Paradise

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Kevin Hart and lots of other celebs have been donating money to Hurricane Harvey relief - TMZ
  • Watch Miley Cyrus' performance at the 2017 MTV VMAs! - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's why Kim Kardashian's Jackie O cover shoot has sparked some backlash - TooFab
  • Eminem led an anti-Trump chant during a recent performance - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Shawn Mendes has made history in big way! - Just Jared Jr