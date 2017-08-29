Top Stories
Tue, 29 August 2017 at 3:30 am

Zachary Quinto & Boyfriend Miles McMillan Can't Contain Their Adorable Smiles!

Zachary Quinto & Boyfriend Miles McMillan Can't Contain Their Adorable Smiles!

Zachary Quinto and Miles McMillan are smiling from ear to ear while walking around town on Sunday (August 27) in New York City.

The longtime couple caught a performance of The Public Theater’s production of Hamlet that afternoon and then took their dogs for a walk after the show.

Zach and Miles have been traveling around the country this summer and they just arrived home in the Big Apple this past weekend.

“tired of all this traveling… ready to be home,” Zach captioned the photo below on Instagram.

A post shared by Zachary Quinto (@zacharyquinto) on

Credit: Adam Nemser/startraksphoto.com; Photos: INSTARimages.com
