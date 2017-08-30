Top Stories
Blake Lively Was 'Way Ahead of the Curve' While Dating Leonardo DiCaprio - Find Out Why

Blake Lively Was 'Way Ahead of the Curve' While Dating Leonardo DiCaprio - Find Out Why

Henry Cavill Shares a Shirtless Photo &amp; Armie Hammer Jokes Around with Him in the Comments!

Henry Cavill Shares a Shirtless Photo & Armie Hammer Jokes Around with Him in the Comments!

'Survivor' Contestants Fall 2017 - Meet 18 Castaways Competing This Season!

'Survivor' Contestants Fall 2017 - Meet 18 Castaways Competing This Season!

Scott Disick's House is Up for Rent &amp; It Can Be Yours!

Scott Disick's House is Up for Rent & It Can Be Yours!

Wed, 30 August 2017 at 9:54 pm

'America's Got Talent' 2017's Top 21 - Meet the Semi-Finalists!

Next Slide »

'America's Got Talent' 2017's Top 21 - Meet the Semi-Finalists!

The semi-finalists for season 12 of America’s Got Talent have officially been announced!

After three weeks of quarterfinals, the competition show has chosen the 21 acts that will be moving on to the semi-finals starting next week.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of America’s Got Talent

Starting next week, the acts will compete for a spot in the finals where one act will be awarded the $1 million prize along with a three-week stint in Las Vegas starting in November.

Click through the slideshow to meet all 21 acts…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: NBC
Posted to: America's Got Talent

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Kevin Hart and lots of other celebs have been donating money to Hurricane Harvey relief - TMZ
  • Watch Miley Cyrus' performance at the 2017 MTV VMAs! - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's why Kim Kardashian's Jackie O cover shoot has sparked some backlash - TooFab
  • Eminem led an anti-Trump chant during a recent performance - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Shawn Mendes has made history in big way! - Just Jared Jr