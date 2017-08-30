'America's Got Talent' 2017's Top 21 - Meet the Semi-Finalists!

The semi-finalists for season 12 of America’s Got Talent have officially been announced!

After three weeks of quarterfinals, the competition show has chosen the 21 acts that will be moving on to the semi-finals starting next week.

Starting next week, the acts will compete for a spot in the finals where one act will be awarded the $1 million prize along with a three-week stint in Las Vegas starting in November.

Click through the slideshow to meet all 21 acts…