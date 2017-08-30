Annette Bening On Lack of Female Directors at Venice Film Fest: 'Sexism Does Exist But Things Are Changing'

Jury president at this year’s Venice Film Festival, Annette Bening – the first woman jury head in more than a decade – isn’t too worried about the lack of diversity in the lineup.

The 74th Venice Film Festival only has one film directed by a woman screening in the competition section, which includes 21 films, Vivian Qu‘s Angels Wear White.

When asked to comment on the minimal representation of female directors in the competition at the Jury photo call on Wednesday (August 30), Annette avoided criticizing the festival, saying that she “was thrilled to be asked to be here, so I didn’t count the number of films that were accepted that were directed by women. I didn’t approach it that way.”

“I think that we as women, we have to be very sharp and shrewd and creative ourselves about what we choose to make,” Annette added (via THR). “I know that most people that I know, whether they’re veterans or newcomers, or they’re men or women, most people struggle to get their movies made. And there is a lot of sexism, of course that exists. There’s no question. But I think things are changing. The more that we, as women, can make films that speak to everyone, we can be regarded as filmmakers.”

Annette was joined at the photo call by her fellow Jury members Rebecca Hall, Anna Mouglalis, Jasmine Trinca, David Stratton, Edgar Wright, Greta Scarano and Michael Franco.

FYI: Rebecca is wearing an Altuzarra dress. Anna is wearing a Chanel dress.