Top Stories
Blake Lively Was 'Way Ahead of the Curve' While Dating Leonardo DiCaprio - Find Out Why

Henry Cavill Shares a Shirtless Photo &amp; Armie Hammer Jokes Around with Him in the Comments!

'Survivor' Contestants Fall 2017 - Meet 18 Castaways Competing This Season!

Scott Disick's House is Up for Rent &amp; It Can Be Yours!

Wed, 30 August 2017 at 2:36 pm

Bella Thorne & Prince Fox Drop Music Video For 'Just Call' - Watch Now!

Bella Thorne and Prince Fox have finally released the music video for their song “Just Call” and you need to see it!

The video stars Bella and Prince Fox, who play two lovers on totally different pages.

While Bella‘s side of the story is shown, Prince Fox‘s story is told in reverse as we get a glimpse into his life where he parties and kisses other girls.

Meanwhile, Bella anxiously awaits his call, which never comes.

In the end, Bella smashes his things with his guitar, all while wearing a red fur coat and heels.

Check out the entire music video below…
