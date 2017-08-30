Blake Lively Was 'Way Ahead of the Curve' While Dating Leonardo DiCaprio, 'Gossip Girl' EP Says

In a feature on The CW’s once-hit show Gossip Girl, executive producer Joshua Safran spoke about moving the episodes to the Los Angeles area while Blake Lively was in a relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio.

“We learned a lot from Blake,” Joshua told Vanity Fair. “When I think about shooting the L.A. episodes, Blake was dating [Leonardo] at the time, and she had this thing where she had a doll that she took photos of that she sent to Leo.”

“Blake was way ahead of the curve,” he continued. “It was pre-Instagram. She was documenting her life in photographs in a way that people were not yet doing.”

Blake and Leo dated for about five months in 2011.