Kendall Jenner to Be Named 'Fashion Icon of the Decade'

Chloe Bennet Explains Why She Changed Her Last Name from Wang to Bennet

Sandra Bullock Donates $1 Million for Hurricane Harvey Relief

Celebs Are Praising the MTV VMAs!

Wed, 30 August 2017 at 6:30 am

Caitlyn Jenner's Dog Accompanies Her on Starbucks Stop

Caitlyn Jenner heads back to her car after a stop at a local Starbucks stop on Monday afternoon (August 28) in Malibu, Calif.

The 67-year-old former Olympian was accompanied by her cute pet pooch.

Caitlyn was confronted by fellow transgender activist Ashlee Marie Preston at an event earlier this month and the video just went viral this week.

“You’re a f–king fraud,” Preston said in the video. “It’s really f–ked up that you continue to support somebody… that does everything with the military, that’s erasing our f–king community. And you support it.”
Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Caitlyn Jenner, Celebrity Pets

