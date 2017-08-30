Chloe Bennet Explains Why She Changed Her Last Name from Wang to Bennet

Chloe Bennet is one of the many celebs who praised actor Ed Skrein from dropping out of the upcoming Hellboy movie after he realized his character has Asian roots.

“DAMN, that’s a man. Thank you @edskrein for standing up against hollywoods continuous insensitivity and flippant behavior towards the Asian American community. There is no way this decision came lightly on your part, so thank you for your bravery and genuinely impactful step forward. I hope this inspires other actors/film makers to do the same.👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼–Also, dayum cute af AND a pioneer for social injustice?! Fellas, take note. That’s how it’s done,” Chloe wrote.

After the 25-year-old Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. actress posted the note on Instagram, someone replied to her asking why she, as an Asian-American, changed her last name from Wang to Bennet.

“Changing my last name doesn’t change the fact that my BLOOD is half Chinese, that I lived in China, speak Mandarin, or that I was culturally raised both American and Chinese. It means I had pay my rent, and Hollywood is racist and wouldn’t cast me with a last name that made them uncomfortable,” Chloe explained. “I’m doing everything I can, with the platform I have, to make sure no one has to change their name again, just so they can get work. So kindly love, f–k off.”