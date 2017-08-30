Chris Geere & 'You're The Worst' Cast Celebrate Season 4 Premiere - Watch First Look!

Chris Geere is dapper in a suit while hitting the green carpet at the season four premiere of his show You’re The Worst held at The Museum of Ice Cream on Tuesday (August 29) in Los Angeles.

The 36-year-old actor was joined at the event by his co-stars Aya Cash, Desmin Borges, Kether Donohue, Doug Benson, Janet Varney, Brandon Mychal Smith and creator Stephen Falk.

You’re The Worst is a modern look at love and happiness told through the eyes of two people who haven’t been very successful with either. It’s the story of Gretchen (Aya) and Jimmy (Chris), fear, heartbreak, romance, sex, food, Los Angeles, Sunday Funday, friendship, and the fact that sometimes the worst people make the best partners.

Season four of You’re The Worst premieres on FX on Wednesday (September 6) – Watch the trailer below!



You’re The Worst | Season 4: First Look | FXX