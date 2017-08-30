Top Stories
Blake Lively Was 'Way Ahead of the Curve' While Dating Leonardo DiCaprio - Find Out Why

Blake Lively Was 'Way Ahead of the Curve' While Dating Leonardo DiCaprio - Find Out Why

Henry Cavill Shares a Shirtless Photo &amp; Armie Hammer Jokes Around with Him in the Comments!

Henry Cavill Shares a Shirtless Photo & Armie Hammer Jokes Around with Him in the Comments!

Chloe Bennet Explains Why She Changed Her Last Name from Wang to Bennet

Chloe Bennet Explains Why She Changed Her Last Name from Wang to Bennet

Scott Disick's House is Up for Rent &amp; It Can Be Yours!

Scott Disick's House is Up for Rent & It Can Be Yours!

Wed, 30 August 2017 at 11:57 am

Chris Geere & 'You're The Worst' Cast Celebrate Season 4 Premiere - Watch First Look!

Chris Geere & 'You're The Worst' Cast Celebrate Season 4 Premiere - Watch First Look!

Chris Geere is dapper in a suit while hitting the green carpet at the season four premiere of his show You’re The Worst held at The Museum of Ice Cream on Tuesday (August 29) in Los Angeles.

The 36-year-old actor was joined at the event by his co-stars Aya Cash, Desmin Borges, Kether Donohue, Doug Benson, Janet Varney, Brandon Mychal Smith and creator Stephen Falk.

You’re The Worst is a modern look at love and happiness told through the eyes of two people who haven’t been very successful with either. It’s the story of Gretchen (Aya) and Jimmy (Chris), fear, heartbreak, romance, sex, food, Los Angeles, Sunday Funday, friendship, and the fact that sometimes the worst people make the best partners.

Season four of You’re The Worst premieres on FX on Wednesday (September 6) – Watch the trailer below!


You’re The Worst | Season 4: First Look | FXX
Just Jared on Facebook
chris geere youre the worst cast celebrate season 4 premiere 01
chris geere youre the worst cast celebrate season 4 premiere 02
chris geere youre the worst cast celebrate season 4 premiere 03
chris geere youre the worst cast celebrate season 4 premiere 04
chris geere youre the worst cast celebrate season 4 premiere 05
chris geere youre the worst cast celebrate season 4 premiere 06
chris geere youre the worst cast celebrate season 4 premiere 07
chris geere youre the worst cast celebrate season 4 premiere 08
chris geere youre the worst cast celebrate season 4 premiere 09
chris geere youre the worst cast celebrate season 4 premiere 10
chris geere youre the worst cast celebrate season 4 premiere 11
chris geere youre the worst cast celebrate season 4 premiere 12
chris geere youre the worst cast celebrate season 4 premiere 13
chris geere youre the worst cast celebrate season 4 premiere 14
chris geere youre the worst cast celebrate season 4 premiere 15
chris geere youre the worst cast celebrate season 4 premiere 16
chris geere youre the worst cast celebrate season 4 premiere 17
chris geere youre the worst cast celebrate season 4 premiere 18
chris geere youre the worst cast celebrate season 4 premiere 19
chris geere youre the worst cast celebrate season 4 premiere 20
chris geere youre the worst cast celebrate season 4 premiere 21

Credit: Guillermo Proano; Photos: WENN
Posted to: aya cash, Brandon Mychal Smith, Chris Geere, Desmin Borges, Doug Benson, Janet Varney, Kether Donohue, Stephen Falk

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Kevin Hart and lots of other celebs have been donating money to Hurricane Harvey relief - TMZ
  • Watch Miley Cyrus' performance at the 2017 MTV VMAs! - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's why Kim Kardashian's Jackie O cover shoot has sparked some backlash - TooFab
  • Eminem led an anti-Trump chant during a recent performance - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Shawn Mendes has made history in big way! - Just Jared Jr
  • Jen

    Yay! Can’t wait!!

  • Koos

    who are these tacky people, folks.