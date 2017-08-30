Colton Haynes Calls Out Hollywood for Treatment of LGBT Actors
Colton Haynes is calling out Hollywood’s treatment of LGBTQ actors in a new series of tweets.
“Hollywood is so f-ked up,” Colton, 29, wrote. “So much of the focus is on your personal life & has nothing to do with the talent you have to bring to the table.”
He then shouted out the behind-the-scenes crew for Arrow, Teen Wolf, and American Horror Story for embracing his talent and not focusing on his sexual orientation.
“Thank god for Ryan Murphy, Greg Berlanti, & Jeff Davis. They believe gay actors are more than just their personal lives. So disappointed in how Hollywood cant understand that playing a character has nothing to do with how u live your personal life.”
