Wed, 30 August 2017 at 4:20 pm

Colton Haynes Calls Out Hollywood for Treatment of LGBT Actors

Colton Haynes Calls Out Hollywood for Treatment of LGBT Actors

Colton Haynes is calling out Hollywood’s treatment of LGBTQ actors in a new series of tweets.

“Hollywood is so f-ked up,” Colton, 29, wrote. “So much of the focus is on your personal life & has nothing to do with the talent you have to bring to the table.”

He then shouted out the behind-the-scenes crew for Arrow, Teen Wolf, and American Horror Story for embracing his talent and not focusing on his sexual orientation.

“Thank god for Ryan Murphy, Greg Berlanti, & Jeff Davis. They believe gay actors are more than just their personal lives. So disappointed in how Hollywood cant understand that playing a character has nothing to do with how u live your personal life.”
  • Cruizin1960

    Whiney actors…..if you don’t want to be stereotyped or not considered for roles…keep your private lives private. We, the audience, do not need to know about your sexual orientation. Not knowing allows the audience to fully connect with the character you are playing and not be thinking…oh, that is a gay guy playing a straight guy in a romcom, etc. There are actors who keep their personal lives private for just that reason…to permit the audience to ONLY see the character they are playing.

  • Nurse Shadie

    While I agree that you should be able to be an out actor there is something to be said about ALL actors who parade their personal lives on social media. Colton shares so much on his instagram that it would be hard to take him seriously in anything.

  • Emma

    It’s of course important to bring it up but it seem to be more about him not getting work then LGBTQ actors in general, like he mentioned the guys that cast him but nothing on the people that have cast NPH, Ellen DeGeneres, Jim Parson’s and many other openly guy actors with great careers. And that isn’t said that things need to improve and get better for everyone but I can’t help but wonder in this case if it is really about it or if it’s more Colton struggling to get work because he might not fit the roles he wants.

  • quartzoup

    Is this not the same guy who willingly, happily, excitingly, discussed his first sexual experience with a radio host? LMFAO.

  • Mary Terrell

    Really? That’s the way you think? I don’t. I didn’t think about how Neil Patrick Harris is gay, but playing a straight guy when I watched How I Met Your Mother. Just like I didn’t think about how Eric McCormack is straight playing a gay man on Will and Grace and won’t when it returns.

  • YupVideoFever

    He came out too soon. He should’ve stucked with some marvel flick first. Or get a role in some new successful tvshow. Wasn’t the wisest move…