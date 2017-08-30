Top Stories
Blake Lively Was 'Way Ahead of the Curve' While Dating Leonardo DiCaprio - Find Out Why

Blake Lively Was 'Way Ahead of the Curve' While Dating Leonardo DiCaprio - Find Out Why

Henry Cavill Shares a Shirtless Photo &amp; Armie Hammer Jokes Around with Him in the Comments!

Henry Cavill Shares a Shirtless Photo & Armie Hammer Jokes Around with Him in the Comments!

Chloe Bennet Explains Why She Changed Her Last Name from Wang to Bennet

Chloe Bennet Explains Why She Changed Her Last Name from Wang to Bennet

Scott Disick's House is Up for Rent &amp; It Can Be Yours!

Scott Disick's House is Up for Rent & It Can Be Yours!

Wed, 30 August 2017 at 10:50 am

Could 'Gossip Girl' Be Rebooted One Day? Stars Weigh In & Share Their Thoughts!

Could 'Gossip Girl' Be Rebooted One Day? Stars Weigh In & Share Their Thoughts!

Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, and more of the show’s original stars are sharing their thoughts on the possibility of a Gossip Girl reunion or a reboot.

When asked the question, Blake responded positively, telling Vanity Fair, “Of course. I’m open to anything that’s good, that’s interesting, and that sort of feels necessary. . . . I imagine we all would [consider it]. I can’t speak for everyone else, but we all owe so much to this show, and I think that it would be silly not to acknowledge that.”

Leighton was a bit more skeptical, saying, “Yeah, I don’t really hear [talk of] that . . . I guess I hear that in fits and starts here and there, but it’s hard to say. If everyone was into it and if the timing was right, you know?. I don’t want to say, ‘No, never . . .’”

Kelly Rutherford, who played Blake‘s mom on the show, added, “I would be completely on board. And I think they should do it soon.”

Finally, Wallace Shawn, who played Blair’s step father, chimed in, “Oh, I would jump at it.”

WOULD YOU LIKE TO SEE a Gossip Girl reboot???
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Blake Lively, Gossip Girl, Leighton Meester

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Kevin Hart and lots of other celebs have been donating money to Hurricane Harvey relief - TMZ
  • Watch Miley Cyrus' performance at the 2017 MTV VMAs! - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's why Kim Kardashian's Jackie O cover shoot has sparked some backlash - TooFab
  • Eminem led an anti-Trump chant during a recent performance - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Shawn Mendes has made history in big way! - Just Jared Jr