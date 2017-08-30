Could 'Gossip Girl' Be Rebooted One Day? Stars Weigh In & Share Their Thoughts!

Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, and more of the show’s original stars are sharing their thoughts on the possibility of a Gossip Girl reunion or a reboot.

When asked the question, Blake responded positively, telling Vanity Fair, “Of course. I’m open to anything that’s good, that’s interesting, and that sort of feels necessary. . . . I imagine we all would [consider it]. I can’t speak for everyone else, but we all owe so much to this show, and I think that it would be silly not to acknowledge that.”

Leighton was a bit more skeptical, saying, “Yeah, I don’t really hear [talk of] that . . . I guess I hear that in fits and starts here and there, but it’s hard to say. If everyone was into it and if the timing was right, you know?. I don’t want to say, ‘No, never . . .’”

Kelly Rutherford, who played Blake‘s mom on the show, added, “I would be completely on board. And I think they should do it soon.”

Finally, Wallace Shawn, who played Blair’s step father, chimed in, “Oh, I would jump at it.”

WOULD YOU LIKE TO SEE a Gossip Girl reboot???