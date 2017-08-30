Top Stories
Kendall Jenner to Be Named 'Fashion Icon of the Decade'

Kendall Jenner to Be Named 'Fashion Icon of the Decade'

Chloe Bennet Explains Why She Changed Her Last Name from Wang to Bennet

Chloe Bennet Explains Why She Changed Her Last Name from Wang to Bennet

Sandra Bullock Donates $1 Million for Hurricane Harvey Relief

Sandra Bullock Donates $1 Million for Hurricane Harvey Relief

Celebs Are Praising the MTV VMAs!

Celebs Are Praising the MTV VMAs!

Wed, 30 August 2017 at 3:30 am

Courteney Cox Wears Leaf-Patterned Dress in Beverly Hills

Courteney Cox Wears Leaf-Patterned Dress in Beverly Hills

Courteney Cox is all smiles while spending time with friends on Monday afternoon (August 28) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 53-year-old former Friends actress was seen wearing a leaf-patterned dress during a relaxing day out and about.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Courteney Cox

Courteney has been laying low in Hollywood lately. She last starred in the drama film Mothers and Daughters, which was released over a year ago. We can’t wait to see what she decides to do next. In the meantime, we’ll be watching old Friends re-runs!
Just Jared on Facebook
courteney cox wears leaf patterned dress 01
courteney cox wears leaf patterned dress 02
courteney cox wears leaf patterned dress 03
courteney cox wears leaf patterned dress 04
courteney cox wears leaf patterned dress 05

Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Courteney Cox

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Kevin Hart and lots of other celebs have been donating money to Hurricane Harvey relief - TMZ
  • Watch Miley Cyrus' performance at the 2017 MTV VMAs! - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's why Kim Kardashian's Jackie O cover shoot has sparked some backlash - TooFab
  • Eminem led an anti-Trump chant during a recent performance - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Shawn Mendes has made history in big way! - Just Jared Jr