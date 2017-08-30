Courteney Cox Wears Leaf-Patterned Dress in Beverly Hills

Courteney Cox is all smiles while spending time with friends on Monday afternoon (August 28) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 53-year-old former Friends actress was seen wearing a leaf-patterned dress during a relaxing day out and about.

Courteney has been laying low in Hollywood lately. She last starred in the drama film Mothers and Daughters, which was released over a year ago. We can’t wait to see what she decides to do next. In the meantime, we’ll be watching old Friends re-runs!