Top Stories
Kendall Jenner to Be Named 'Fashion Icon of the Decade'

Kendall Jenner to Be Named 'Fashion Icon of the Decade'

Chloe Bennet Explains Why She Changed Her Last Name from Wang to Bennet

Chloe Bennet Explains Why She Changed Her Last Name from Wang to Bennet

Sandra Bullock Donates $1 Million for Hurricane Harvey Relief

Sandra Bullock Donates $1 Million for Hurricane Harvey Relief

Celebs Are Praising the MTV VMAs!

Celebs Are Praising the MTV VMAs!

Wed, 30 August 2017 at 8:00 am

Cynthia Erivo Will Act & Sing in 'Bad Times at the El Royale'

Cynthia Erivo Will Act & Sing in 'Bad Times at the El Royale'

Cynthia Erivo has yet to be seen in a movie, but she keeps adding more projects to her film slate!

The 30-year-old actress, who is already an Emmy, Grammy, and Tony winner, is set to sing and act in the upcoming film Bad Times at the El Royale.

Cynthia will star alongside Chris Hemsworth and Jeff Bridges in the upcoming thriller, directed by Drew Goddard.

The film is set “at a run-down hotel near California’s Lake Tahoe named the El Royale and centers on a cast of characters whose own shady agendas will violently collide,” according to THR.

Cynthia will play “a down-on-her-luck singer who is in the wrong place at the wrong time.”
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Cynthia Erivo, Movies

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Kevin Hart and lots of other celebs have been donating money to Hurricane Harvey relief - TMZ
  • Watch Miley Cyrus' performance at the 2017 MTV VMAs! - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's why Kim Kardashian's Jackie O cover shoot has sparked some backlash - TooFab
  • Eminem led an anti-Trump chant during a recent performance - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Shawn Mendes has made history in big way! - Just Jared Jr