Cynthia Erivo Will Act & Sing in 'Bad Times at the El Royale'

Cynthia Erivo has yet to be seen in a movie, but she keeps adding more projects to her film slate!

The 30-year-old actress, who is already an Emmy, Grammy, and Tony winner, is set to sing and act in the upcoming film Bad Times at the El Royale.

Cynthia will star alongside Chris Hemsworth and Jeff Bridges in the upcoming thriller, directed by Drew Goddard.

The film is set “at a run-down hotel near California’s Lake Tahoe named the El Royale and centers on a cast of characters whose own shady agendas will violently collide,” according to THR.

Cynthia will play “a down-on-her-luck singer who is in the wrong place at the wrong time.”