Wed, 30 August 2017 at 11:05 am

Dakota Johnson Checks Out Chase Cohl During Night Out!

Dakota Johnson Checks Out Chase Cohl During Night Out!

Dakota Johnson steps out after a night out at a Los Angeles hot spot on Tuesday (August 29).

The 27-year-old actress went out to see music artist Chase Cohl perform. Chase recently premiered her new track, “The Way It Goes,” and we’ve included it below so you can check it out!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Dakota Johnson

Keep an eye out for Chase‘s debut album, which is expected to drop soon!

Earlier that same day, Dakota was seen stepping out with a group of her pals to grab lunch.
Photos: SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Dakota Johnson

