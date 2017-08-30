'Dancing with the Stars' Officially Confirms Drew Scott as First Contestant!

One half of the Property Brothers, Drew Scott, is joining Dancing with the Stars this fall!

Drew will be paired with pro dancer Emma Slater for the new season, debuting on ABC on Monday (September 18).

As of right now, Drew is the only official confirmed contestant, though there are many rumors about who will be competing for the Mirror Ball trophy.

The big reveal of every contestant is coming up one week from today, so stick with Just Jared and we’ll have the full list when it’s available!