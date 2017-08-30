Ed Westwick Still Doesn't Know Who 'Gossip Girl' Is!

Ed Westwick played Chuck Bass on Gossip Girl through the CW series’ hit run, but he just admitted something big.

The 30-year-old actor still doesn’t know who Gossip Girl ended up being, which was the key mystery on the whole show.

“I still am not sure who GG was lol,” Ed wrote in an email to a Vanity Fair writer when asked about his favorite plot lines.

If you don’t know, Dan Humphrey, played by Penn Badgley, ended up being Gossip Girl.

“I wasn’t born into this world, maybe I could write myself into it,” Dan said during the infamous reveal. “I might have been a joke, but at least these people were talking about me.”