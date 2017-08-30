Ed Westwick Still Doesn't Know Who 'Gossip Girl' Is!

Top Stories
Ed Westwick played Chuck Bass on Gossip Girl through the CW series’ hit run, but he just admitted something big.

The 30-year-old actor still doesn’t know who Gossip Girl ended up being, which was the key mystery on the whole show.

“I still am not sure who GG was lol,” Ed wrote in an email to a Vanity Fair writer when asked about his favorite plot lines.

If you don’t know, Dan Humphrey, played by Penn Badgley, ended up being Gossip Girl.

“I wasn’t born into this world, maybe I could write myself into it,” Dan said during the infamous reveal. “I might have been a joke, but at least these people were talking about me.”

  • Koos

    he is famous for what?

  • sarah

    i must admit i laughed
    especially when he said “lol”

  • Nurse Shadie

    read the whole article and quite frustrated how much was focused on Lively. Real fans who watched the show know that Leighton Meester was just as important and integral in keeping fans watching till the end.