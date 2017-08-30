Elle Fanning Sports Whimsical Onesie While Promoting 'Leap!'

Elle Fanning rocked a pajama-inspired outfit as she stepped out to discuss her new animated movie Leap!

The 19-year-old actress was all smiles while stopping by the Today show on Wednesday (August 30) in New York City.

Her yellow and white ensemble featured colorful images of a cartoon girl. Elle paired the jumpsuit with bold high heels.

“It’s so funny actually hearing your voice come out of a little character,” Elle said during the appearance.

“They would record my face while I was doing the voice-over,” she continued. “It wasn’t necessarily like motion capture, but still, they would use some of the facial expressions and mannerisms that I have and put them into her. And when I saw the movie, I was like, ‘Oh, my – I totally did that!’ I did the voice first, and then they kinda created it around that.”

“You have to not be shy about it,” Elle added. “You can’t help but get a little self-conscious ’cause you’re in there, and you’re like, ‘Oh, well, I have to make this really crazy sound.’ You don’t have your face or your eyes or anything to rely on. You just – it all has to be through your voice. So, I think you just have to let the guard down a little bit, and just go for it, and be wild.”

Leap! tells the story of an orphan girl who dreams of becoming a ballerina and flees her rural Brittany for Paris, where she passes for someone else and accedes to the position of pupil at the Grand Opera house.

FYI: Elle is wearing Miu Miu.