Wed, 30 August 2017 at 2:30 pm

Ellen DeGeneres & Portia de Rossi Hit the Club for Ellen's Comedy Show!

Ellen DeGeneres & Portia de Rossi Hit the Club for Ellen's Comedy Show!

Ellen DeGeneres is returning to her stand-up roots!

The funny daytime TV talk show host was photographed with her wife Portia de Rossi entering and leaving Largo, where Ellen performed a comedy set on Tuesday night (August 29) in Los Angeles.

Back in May, Variety confirmed that Ellen was taping a stand-up special for Netflix – her first since 2003′s Ellen DeGeneres: Here and Now for HBO.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ellen DeGeneres

“@TheEllenShow in the house Holy Moley! #EllenDegeneres brought the funny tonite…very good news that she is back onstage. Stay tuned for more from her,” the comedy club wrote on Instagram.

A post shared by Largo (@largolosangeles) on

ellen portia comedy la 01
ellen portia comedy la 02
ellen portia comedy la 03
ellen portia comedy la 04
ellen portia comedy la 05
ellen portia comedy la 06
ellen portia comedy la 07
ellen portia comedy la 08
ellen portia comedy la 09
ellen portia comedy la 10
Photos: Splash News, BACKGRID
