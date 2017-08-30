Ellen DeGeneres & Portia de Rossi Hit the Club for Ellen's Comedy Show!

Ellen DeGeneres is returning to her stand-up roots!

The funny daytime TV talk show host was photographed with her wife Portia de Rossi entering and leaving Largo, where Ellen performed a comedy set on Tuesday night (August 29) in Los Angeles.

Back in May, Variety confirmed that Ellen was taping a stand-up special for Netflix – her first since 2003′s Ellen DeGeneres: Here and Now for HBO.

“@TheEllenShow in the house Holy Moley! #EllenDegeneres brought the funny tonite…very good news that she is back onstage. Stay tuned for more from her,” the comedy club wrote on Instagram.