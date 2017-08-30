Top Stories
Blake Lively Was 'Way Ahead of the Curve' While Dating Leonardo DiCaprio - Find Out Why

Henry Cavill Shares a Shirtless Photo & Armie Hammer Jokes Around with Him in the Comments!

'Survivor' Contestants Fall 2017 - Meet 18 Castaways Competing This Season!

Scott Disick's House is Up for Rent & It Can Be Yours!

Wed, 30 August 2017 at 7:37 pm

Fall Out Boy Will Donate All Proceeds from Houston Concert to Hurricane Harvey Relief

Fall Out Boy Will Donate All Proceeds from Houston Concert to Hurricane Harvey Relief

Fall Out Boy announces that they are doing their part in helping those effected by Hurricane Harvey.

The guys – including Pete Wentz, Patrick Stump, Andy Hurley, and Joe Trohman – announced that they will be donating all proceeds from the upcoming Houston, Texas Mania Tour stop to the Hurricane Harvey relief fund, Variety reports.

The rock band will be performing in Houston on November 7 and will be donating the proceeds from the concert to local organizations aiding those in need.

Some of the other celebs who have joined forces to help in the Hurricane Harvey relief include the Sandra Bullock, who donated $1 million, Kardashian-Jenner family, who donated a collective $500,000, as well as Kevin Hart who started the Hurricane Harvey Relief Challenge.
