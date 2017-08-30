Top Stories
Wed, 30 August 2017 at 6:08 pm

Fifth Harmony Spill On Dealing With Negativity Online

Fifth Harmony faces a lot of criticism online, but thankfully they’ve figured out how to deal with the haters.

The group – Normani Kordei, Lauren Jauregui, Ally Brooke and Dinah Jane – opened up about dealing with negativity while appearing on the AOL Build Series on Tuesday afternoon (August 29) in New York City.

5H explained how they didn’t want their fans to ever be the ones spreading the negativity.

“We love for our fans to rep us the right way because we’re all about love and positivity and making sure people feel included and equality,” Lauren explained.

She added, “So we would love for you guys to be an extension of us…and to do that and to be positive and to spread light when you speak…It’s about understanding your online presence and knowing what you say online does matter and does affect people.”

Check out all they had to say in the video below…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Noam Galai, BUILD Series
Posted to: Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane, Fifth Harmony, Lauren Jauregui, Normani Kordei

