Top Stories
Blake Lively Was 'Way Ahead of the Curve' While Dating Leonardo DiCaprio - Find Out Why

Blake Lively Was 'Way Ahead of the Curve' While Dating Leonardo DiCaprio - Find Out Why

Henry Cavill Shares a Shirtless Photo &amp; Armie Hammer Jokes Around with Him in the Comments!

Henry Cavill Shares a Shirtless Photo & Armie Hammer Jokes Around with Him in the Comments!

'Survivor' Contestants Fall 2017 - Meet 18 Castaways Competing This Season!

'Survivor' Contestants Fall 2017 - Meet 18 Castaways Competing This Season!

Scott Disick's House is Up for Rent &amp; It Can Be Yours!

Scott Disick's House is Up for Rent & It Can Be Yours!

Wed, 30 August 2017 at 1:42 pm

Gwyneth Paltrow: 'I've F-cked Up So Many Relationships'

Gwyneth Paltrow: 'I've F-cked Up So Many Relationships'

Gwyneth Paltrow is getting real about her past relationships with Sophia Amoruso on her Girlboss podcast.

“I’ve f**ked up so many relationships. I’m actually a pretty good friend, and a good sister and daughter and mother, but I’m at my potentially most vulnerable and f**ked up in the romantic slice of the pie,” Gwyneth confessed. “It’s taken me a lot of work to get to the place where I have a good romantic relationship.”

Gwyneth is currently in a relationship with producer Brad Falchuk. She split from her husband of ten years Chris Martin a few years back.

“I think without relationships of quality, you are not a successful person,” Gwyneth continued. “So, if you don’t have a good relationship with your partner, your children, your best friends, then it’s really hard to claim success.”

“In my case, all of the lessons, as painful as some of them have been, have been about my lack of willingness to step into who I am. Going into a hole is exactly the opposite of the lesson,” Gwyneth said.

Gwyneth has also previously dated Brad Pitt, Ben Affleck, Donovan Leitch, Jr, and more.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Gwyneth Paltrow

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Kevin Hart and lots of other celebs have been donating money to Hurricane Harvey relief - TMZ
  • Watch Miley Cyrus' performance at the 2017 MTV VMAs! - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's why Kim Kardashian's Jackie O cover shoot has sparked some backlash - TooFab
  • Eminem led an anti-Trump chant during a recent performance - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Shawn Mendes has made history in big way! - Just Jared Jr
  • matthewriddick1

    Go away you pretentious snob