Gwyneth Paltrow: 'I've F-cked Up So Many Relationships'

Gwyneth Paltrow is getting real about her past relationships with Sophia Amoruso on her Girlboss podcast.

“I’ve f**ked up so many relationships. I’m actually a pretty good friend, and a good sister and daughter and mother, but I’m at my potentially most vulnerable and f**ked up in the romantic slice of the pie,” Gwyneth confessed. “It’s taken me a lot of work to get to the place where I have a good romantic relationship.”

Gwyneth is currently in a relationship with producer Brad Falchuk. She split from her husband of ten years Chris Martin a few years back.

“I think without relationships of quality, you are not a successful person,” Gwyneth continued. “So, if you don’t have a good relationship with your partner, your children, your best friends, then it’s really hard to claim success.”

“In my case, all of the lessons, as painful as some of them have been, have been about my lack of willingness to step into who I am. Going into a hole is exactly the opposite of the lesson,” Gwyneth said.

Gwyneth has also previously dated Brad Pitt, Ben Affleck, Donovan Leitch, Jr, and more.