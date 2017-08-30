Top Stories
Blake Lively Was 'Way Ahead of the Curve' While Dating Leonardo DiCaprio - Find Out Why

Blake Lively Was 'Way Ahead of the Curve' While Dating Leonardo DiCaprio - Find Out Why

Henry Cavill Shares a Shirtless Photo &amp; Armie Hammer Jokes Around with Him in the Comments!

Henry Cavill Shares a Shirtless Photo & Armie Hammer Jokes Around with Him in the Comments!

'Survivor' Contestants Fall 2017 - Meet 18 Castaways Competing This Season!

'Survivor' Contestants Fall 2017 - Meet 18 Castaways Competing This Season!

Scott Disick's House is Up for Rent &amp; It Can Be Yours!

Scott Disick's House is Up for Rent & It Can Be Yours!

Wed, 30 August 2017 at 10:02 pm

Gwyneth Paltrow Posts Sweet Birthday Selfie With Cameron Diaz: 'I Adore You'

Gwyneth Paltrow Posts Sweet Birthday Selfie With Cameron Diaz: 'I Adore You'

Gwyneth Paltrow is sending all of her love to Cameron Diaz today!

The 44-year-old Iron Man actress took to Instagram on Wednesday (August 30) to wish her BFF a happy 45th birthday.

“Happy birthday @camerondiaz,” Gwyneth captioned the selfie below. “Your wisdom, humor, loyalty, cooking skills, guffaws, and ice cubes in rose get me through my life.”

“I adore you with all my ❤️(And yes, we are wearing bibs in this picture),” she added. (Random fun fact: Did you know that Cameron was the one who taught Gwyneth how to blow-dry her hair?)

Cameron also got a rare social media shout-out from her hubby Benji Madden.

“Happy Birthday to my Beautiful Wife ❤️,” he wrote along with a cute Instagram snap of the two of them. “I feel like I am the LUCKIEST guy ALIVE❤️ I don’t think anyone could ever know the Depth, Kindness, and Compassion that I get to experience everyday thanks to My One and Only- You got me til the end baby❤️❤️❤️.”

See how the three of them celebrated Gwyneth‘s birthday last year here.

Click inside to see Benji’s post…

A post shared by Benji Madden (@benjaminmadden) on

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Instagram
Posted to: Cameron Diaz, Gwyneth Paltrow

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Kevin Hart and lots of other celebs have been donating money to Hurricane Harvey relief - TMZ
  • Watch Miley Cyrus' performance at the 2017 MTV VMAs! - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's why Kim Kardashian's Jackie O cover shoot has sparked some backlash - TooFab
  • Eminem led an anti-Trump chant during a recent performance - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Shawn Mendes has made history in big way! - Just Jared Jr