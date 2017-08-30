Gwyneth Paltrow Posts Sweet Birthday Selfie With Cameron Diaz: 'I Adore You'

Gwyneth Paltrow is sending all of her love to Cameron Diaz today!

The 44-year-old Iron Man actress took to Instagram on Wednesday (August 30) to wish her BFF a happy 45th birthday.

“Happy birthday @camerondiaz,” Gwyneth captioned the selfie below. “Your wisdom, humor, loyalty, cooking skills, guffaws, and ice cubes in rose get me through my life.”

“I adore you with all my ❤️(And yes, we are wearing bibs in this picture),” she added. (Random fun fact: Did you know that Cameron was the one who taught Gwyneth how to blow-dry her hair?)

Cameron also got a rare social media shout-out from her hubby Benji Madden.

“Happy Birthday to my Beautiful Wife ❤️,” he wrote along with a cute Instagram snap of the two of them. “I feel like I am the LUCKIEST guy ALIVE❤️ I don’t think anyone could ever know the Depth, Kindness, and Compassion that I get to experience everyday thanks to My One and Only- You got me til the end baby❤️❤️❤️.”

