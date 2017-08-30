Top Stories
Blake Lively Was 'Way Ahead of the Curve' While Dating Leonardo DiCaprio - Find Out Why

Henry Cavill Shares a Shirtless Photo & Armie Hammer Jokes Around with Him in the Comments!

'Survivor' Contestants Fall 2017 - Meet 18 Castaways Competing This Season!

Scott Disick's House is Up for Rent & It Can Be Yours!

Wed, 30 August 2017 at 3:39 pm

Hailey Baldwin Opens Up About Her Faith & Who She Surrounds Herself With

Hailey Baldwin Opens Up About Her Faith & Who She Surrounds Herself With

Hailey Baldwin looks super chic on the cover of Fashion Magazine‘s October 2017 issue, available September 26th.

Here’s what the 20-year-old model had to share with the mag:

On being open about her Christian faith: “I don’t think anybody should be afraid to represent or talk about it, even though I feel there’s something about Christianity that makes people very touchy. Which is why, now in my 20s, I try to surround myself with people who believe the same thing I do – who follow it and are open to it – because it’s too hard to constantly get people to understand what I do if they just aren’t interested in it.”

On the downsides of social media stardom: “It adds a lot of layers of insecurity. You’re being told on a much larger scale that you’re not pretty, you’re not this, you’re not that. Basically, it adds a lot of layers of bullying…You think about what they’re saying, and you wonder if they’re right.”

On her skyrocketing success in modeling: “A year ago, I wouldn’t have thought that I’d be doing what I’m doing now…I’m [actually] still kind of shy about that. I’m timid and goofy. Once you get to know me, you’ll see I’m clumsy, but I think it’s funny. Some girls really know that they’re pretty, and they act like it.”

For more from Hailey, visit FashionMagazine.com.
hailey baldwin fashion magazine 01
hailey baldwin fashion magazine 02
hailey baldwin fashion magazine 03
hailey baldwin fashion magazine 04
hailey baldwin fashion magazine 05
hailey baldwin fashion magazine 06
hailey baldwin fashion magazine 07
hailey baldwin fashion magazine 08

Photos: Fashion Magazine
