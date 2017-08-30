Hailey Baldwin Opens Up About Her Faith & Who She Surrounds Herself With

Hailey Baldwin looks super chic on the cover of Fashion Magazine‘s October 2017 issue, available September 26th.

Here’s what the 20-year-old model had to share with the mag:

On being open about her Christian faith: “I don’t think anybody should be afraid to represent or talk about it, even though I feel there’s something about Christianity that makes people very touchy. Which is why, now in my 20s, I try to surround myself with people who believe the same thing I do – who follow it and are open to it – because it’s too hard to constantly get people to understand what I do if they just aren’t interested in it.”

On the downsides of social media stardom: “It adds a lot of layers of insecurity. You’re being told on a much larger scale that you’re not pretty, you’re not this, you’re not that. Basically, it adds a lot of layers of bullying…You think about what they’re saying, and you wonder if they’re right.”

On her skyrocketing success in modeling: “A year ago, I wouldn’t have thought that I’d be doing what I’m doing now…I’m [actually] still kind of shy about that. I’m timid and goofy. Once you get to know me, you’ll see I’m clumsy, but I think it’s funny. Some girls really know that they’re pretty, and they act like it.”

