Halsey Drops 'Bad At Love' Music Video, Inspired by Leonardo DiCaprio - Watch Now!

Halsey just released her music video for her hot track “Bad At Love!”

A continuation of her “Now Or Never” music video, it opens with the the 22-year-old singer riding a motorcycle down an open highway before pulling up to a gas station and meeting some new friends.

She also sings about her bad experiences with love while standing in the desert wearing a Hawaiian-print dress.

“Every time I hear the song or play the song, I see Leo [DiCaprio] in his Hawaiian t-shirt riding down the highway jumping around the backseat with his friends,” she told Billboard, explaining that she wanted the song to “sound like Leonardo DiCaprio in a Hawaiian T-shirt in a droptop yellow convertible car, driving down the highway like in Miami Vice with all his friends.”

She also revealed that “Bad At Love” came to be while she was in the middle of coping with a breakup via chocolate chip cookie dough ice cream.

Watch the video, directed by Halsey and Sing J. Lee, below!

Listen to Halsey‘s sophomore album hopeless fountain kingdom here.



Halsey – Bad At Love