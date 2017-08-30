Top Stories
Blake Lively Was 'Way Ahead of the Curve' While Dating Leonardo DiCaprio - Find Out Why

Blake Lively Was 'Way Ahead of the Curve' While Dating Leonardo DiCaprio - Find Out Why

Henry Cavill Shares a Shirtless Photo &amp; Armie Hammer Jokes Around with Him in the Comments!

Henry Cavill Shares a Shirtless Photo & Armie Hammer Jokes Around with Him in the Comments!

'Survivor' Contestants Fall 2017 - Meet 18 Castaways Competing This Season!

'Survivor' Contestants Fall 2017 - Meet 18 Castaways Competing This Season!

Scott Disick's House is Up for Rent &amp; It Can Be Yours!

Scott Disick's House is Up for Rent & It Can Be Yours!

Wed, 30 August 2017 at 7:49 pm

Halsey Drops 'Bad At Love' Music Video, Inspired by Leonardo DiCaprio - Watch Now!

Halsey Drops 'Bad At Love' Music Video, Inspired by Leonardo DiCaprio - Watch Now!

Halsey just released her music video for her hot track “Bad At Love!”

A continuation of her “Now Or Never” music video, it opens with the the 22-year-old singer riding a motorcycle down an open highway before pulling up to a gas station and meeting some new friends.

She also sings about her bad experiences with love while standing in the desert wearing a Hawaiian-print dress.

“Every time I hear the song or play the song, I see Leo [DiCaprio] in his Hawaiian t-shirt riding down the highway jumping around the backseat with his friends,” she told Billboard, explaining that she wanted the song to “sound like Leonardo DiCaprio in a Hawaiian T-shirt in a droptop yellow convertible car, driving down the highway like in Miami Vice with all his friends.”

She also revealed that “Bad At Love” came to be while she was in the middle of coping with a breakup via chocolate chip cookie dough ice cream.

Watch the video, directed by Halsey and Sing J. Lee, below!

Listen to Halsey‘s sophomore album hopeless fountain kingdom here.


Halsey – Bad At Love
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Halsey
Posted to: Halsey, Leonardo DiCaprio, Music, Music Video

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Kevin Hart and lots of other celebs have been donating money to Hurricane Harvey relief - TMZ
  • Watch Miley Cyrus' performance at the 2017 MTV VMAs! - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's why Kim Kardashian's Jackie O cover shoot has sparked some backlash - TooFab
  • Eminem led an anti-Trump chant during a recent performance - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Shawn Mendes has made history in big way! - Just Jared Jr